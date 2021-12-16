AI processor recognizes voice commands and sound events via single microphone

AONDevices, Inc. announced that engineering samples of its new AON1100 processor are now available. The AON1100 Edge AI processor enables unprecedented sensing capabilities in battery-powered always-on devices that need to support local wake words, voice commands, sound event detection, context detection, and sensor fusion at high accuracy – all while maintaining industry-leading low power consumption that extends battery life, which results in a better end-user experience.

The AON1100 is the industry’s first and only ultra-low power, a multi-modal solution that enables simultaneous, extremely accurate recognition of multiple voice commands and sound events – such as a baby crying or a car backfiring – using a single microphone.

The AON1100 also simultaneously detects specific motion patterns, such as walking or falling. When used in phones, headsets, wearables, game controllers, vehicles, or smart home appliances, the AON1100 enables a natural human-machine interface at the device level without sending any data to the cloud, improving the user experience and guaranteeing privacy.

AON1100 features two cores, AONVoice and AONSens, which are based on AONDevices’ proprietary neural network technology. AONVoice delivers 90% accuracy in 0 dB SNR conditions. Including front-end processing and all required memory, the AONVoice core consumes less than 150µW proven in 40nm ULP silicon. This power is measured in 100% constant speech conditions.

AONDevices is a partner of the tinyML Foundation – a global industry group focused on nurturing the fast-growing branch of ultra-low-power ML technologies and approaches at the edge – and embraces the vision set forth by the organization.

Engineering samples of the AON1100 chip are available now. AONVoice and AONSens cores are also available for licensing as IP cores for integration in an SoC to high-volume customers.