AI SoC handles audio, voice, health monitoring and sensor apps

Atlazo, Inc. announced the launch of its first-generation AI SoC, AZ-N1, for smart tiny devices. The device is the industry’s first fully-integrated AI SoC featuring a high power-efficient Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning processor (Axon ITM) for audio, voice, health monitoring, and sensors. Atlazo’s hyper-low-power AZ-N1 AI SoC also integrates a low-power CODEC supporting up to 4 microphones, a battery charger, DC/DC regulators, and Bluetooth connectivity. The AZ-N1 AI SoC can handle the most challenging tasks required to process audio, sound, biometrics, and other sensor signals, and classify activities in a fraction of the power budget used by comparable solutions on the market today.

A single Axon ITM processor supports a variety of AI/ML networks including DNN, LSTM, and GRNN, and popular feature extraction techniques such as MFCC. Computing an audio DNN network, for example, Axon ITM performs more than 130 inferences per second.

Customer applications currently being developed with the AZ-N1 AI SoC include smart TWS earbuds, hearing aids, Personal Sound Amplification Products (PSAPs), and fitness and health monitoring devices.

AZ-N1 AI SoC is sampling to select customers now with a complete hardware and software development kit and key AI algorithms such as keyword spotting and speaker verification. For more information and availability inquiry about the Atlazo AZ-N1 AI SoC, please reach us at con…@atlazo.com or visit www.atlazo.com.