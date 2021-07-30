AIoT platform carries Intel 10th-Ge Xeon W and Core i7/i5/i3 processors

ASRock Industrial Computer is releasing the new iEPF-9000S Series/ iEP-9000E Series Ruggedized Edge AIoT Platform powered by Intel 10th Generation Xeon W and Core i7/i5/i3 Processors (Comet Lake) with W480E, Q470E, and H420E chipsets for supreme performance, flexible integration, and reliable durability at the Edge. Featuring workload consolidation, the new Series provides supercomputing power, rich I/Os, expansions under the compact size, and ruggedness to ultimately replace traditional machines for PLC, HMI, Motion Control, Machine Vision, and more. This makes it well suited for Edge AI applications, such as smart factories, machine automation, AI vision in automated optical inspection, autonomous vehicles, and much more.

There are two types of Ruggedized Edge AIoT Platform for next-level workload consolidation capability in different vertical markets. The iEPF-9000S Series Expendable Edge AIoT Platform is designed with flexible configurations and expansion slots for a variety of expansion cards; the iEP-9000E Series Compact Edge AIoT Platform is space-saving and fan-less in design with a passive thermal solution. Both systems are powered by Intel 10th Generation Xeon W and Core i7/i5/i3 Processors (Comet Lake) with W480E, Q470E, and H420E chipsets for supercomputing power and support a total of four DDR4 SO-DIMM sockets up to 128GB, a phenomenal upgrade of memory size that is perfect for Edge AI applications.

The iEPF-9000S Series/ iEP-9000E Series support up to five Intel Gigabit LAN with two supporting PoE for reliable connectivity, four USB 3.2 Gen2, three USB2.0, six COM (4 x RS-232/422/485, 2 x RS-232), eight DI/DO (support 2.5KV isolation), and great visual through triple displays with two Display Port and one VGA, plus four SATA3 with hot-swap trays for 2.5-inch SSD or HDD (CFast Option). Designed with flexible expansion slots, the iEPF-9000S Series supports one PCIe x16 (Gen 3) or two PCIe x8 (Gen 3), and two PCIe x4 for a variety of expansion cards such as graphic card, frame grabber card, motion card, and IO card. In addition, there are various sockets for RF modules and storage, one M.2 Key M for NVMe/ SATA SSD, one M.2 Key B for 4G/ 5G, one M.2 Key E for Wi-Fi/ BT, and two Mini PCIe for option modules.

The iEPF-9000S Series includes models iEPF-9000S-EX4, iEPF-9001S-EX4, and iEPF-9002S-EX4 and is space-saving in design- 202 x 290 x 209.3mm (W x D x H); the iEP-9000E Series’ available models are iEP-9000E, iEP-9001E, and iEP-9002E with compact size- 202 x 244 x 108.7mm (W x D x H). Moreover, featuring rugged design, the new Series supports DC 9~36V wide range power input with ignition control and remote power switch, with 80V surge protection, OVP, UVP, OCP, and reverse protection and can also work under -40°C~75°C (-40°F~167°F) wide range temperature, plus high shock and vibration resistance to ensure always-on functionality even in a harsh environment.