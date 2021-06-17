Air quality gas sensor module enables ultra-low power ozone measurements

Ozone gas is a significant cause of poor outdoor air quality that poses health risks. The enhanced ZMOD4510 is the industry’s first fully calibrated, miniature digital Outdoor Air Quality sensor solution with selective ozone measurement capabilities, offering visibility into the air quality in users’ immediate environments for a personalized experience.

The ZMOD4510’s ability to quantify selective ozone levels in concentrations as low as 20 parts per billion combined with its low power, small size, and outstanding flexibility makes it well suited for wearable and mobile devices, as well as industrial applications such as wireless security cameras and parking meters.

In addition, the IP67-qualified packaging allows the sensor to operate in harsh and submersible environments, maintaining superior accuracy and high performance while eliminating the need for expensive waterproofing systems – all in a tiny 3mm x 3mm x 0.9mm LGA package. The sensor is shipped fully calibrated in the hydrophobic and oleophobic package, and customers can apply a conformal coating on their circuitry rather than adding an external membrane to the module.