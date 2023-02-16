Airline hydraulics expands Phoenix contact coverage

Airline Hydraulics Corporation announced the expansion of its authorized sales territory to include Western New York and New England. Local industrial automation users will see increased Phoenix Contact product availability, application support, and access to Airline’s eCommerce, airlinehyd.com, for easy online ordering.

The expansion is part of the Airline’s commitment to providing productivity and safety to all industries by specifying, stocking, and supporting cutting-edge technologies. Visit Airline’s press room and watch their video announcement for more information.