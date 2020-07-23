All-in-one RaspberryPi computer supports STEM learning

Newark, the Development Distributor, is now shipping the new pi-top [4] – a programmable computing device to support digital making, coding and practical projects for educators and students, as well as makers and inventors. Suitable for multiple learning environments in school, at home or in the community; students can develop key skills including coding and circuit design, as well as increasingly in-demand soft skills such as communication, critical thinking and problem-solving.

Every pi-top [4] computer comes with a Foundation Kit within a metal ‘bento box’ containing 14 components such as programmable sensors, buttons and LEDs. Users can get started right away and learn the basics of coding and physical computing, then continue their learning by progressing into guided lesson plans in advanced coding, robotics, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Equipped with a modular design and internal battery, the pi-top [4] can even take learning outside to the sports field or playground.

The software learning environment is built specifically for the classroom and designed by educators for educators to help teachers to get the most from their students. Support materials include step-by-step ‘how to’ guides that help students write code to control different electronic components such as lights and sensors. The software suite, which is bundled on the 8GB SD Card, also provides hundreds of hours of project-based learning.

Other key features of the pi-top [4] include:

– pi-top [4] connects easily with products of similar construction, such as LEGO® and Meccano. Users have instant access to thousands of free projects and resources that utilize the Raspberry Pi HAT architecture. Software compatibility – The pi-top [4] supports a variety of educational software and apps including Scratch 3, Sonic Pi and Mu-Python code editor for beginner programmers as well as Chromium web browser and Google Suite, Photo Editor, mtPaint/ ImageMagic, VLC Media Player and Minecraft Raspberry Pi edition.

Newark has worked with multiple educational organizations and governments to support strategic rollouts of STEM learning solutions into the classroom, and stocks a broad range of education devices that can be supplied in class, school and multiple-school quantities. Newark can also offer support with provision and bundling of equipment for bespoke large-scale programs similar to the Super:bit program in Norway.

The pi-top [4] computer and Foundation Kit is available for fast delivery from Newark in North America.