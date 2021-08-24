All-metal current-sense chip resistors feature 1-W power rating

IoT and Robotics require high efficiency and small size to maximize functionality. For current sensing, this means high power in small case sizes and low resistance values.

The CSSH0805 from Stackpole is an all-metal chip resistor with a 1W power rating, resistance values down to 0.5 milliohms, and TCR ranging from 50 ppm to 100 ppm. This high-power, low-value combination allows the CSSH0805 to be used for designs that normally require a 1206 or 2010 size current sense resistor, saving significant PCB space. The robust CSSH0805 offers stable electrical and environmental performance under a wide range of industry-standard tests.

The excellent high power capability, stability, low resistance values, and accuracy of the CSSH0805 are also ideal for functions and end products including power modules, frequency converters, home appliances, solid-state power supplies, portable battery management, hybrid power control, and automotive power and control.

Pricing for the CSSH0805 depends on the resistance value and ranges from $0.125 to $0.15 each for 1% tolerance in full package quantities. Contact Stackpole or one of our distribution partners for specific or volume pricing.