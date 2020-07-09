All-optical HDMI 2.1 ICs feature low power consumption/idle mode for max energy efficiency

Upcoming gaming consoles like Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X along with content-rich industries like entertainment and eSport are the main driving force for delivering real-time rich content to 4K and 8K TVs. The long reach, lightweight and flexible optical cable is becoming an essential need for not only centralized multi-display systems used in commercial buildings, but also consumer-grade large video and audio data transfer by offering the most cost-effective and energy-efficient way to fulfill these needs.