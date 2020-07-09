Electrical Engineering News and Products

All-optical HDMI 2.1 ICs feature low power consumption/idle mode for max energy efficiency

Artilux unveiled its Connect Series, the world’s first fully compliant all-optical HDMI 2.1 IC solutions based on CMOS technology. The data transfer speed, handshakes and protocols are compliant from 1.4 all the way to 2.1. with HDP, DDC, HDCP, CEC, and ARC/eARC all enabled in the speed of light.

Artilux has demonstrated the world’s first all-optical and fully HDMI 2.1 compliant IC solutions with 300m fiber cable delivering HDMI 2.1 signals from the source generator to 8K TV.

Upcoming gaming consoles like Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X along with content-rich industries like entertainment and eSport are the main driving force for delivering real-time rich content to 4K and 8K TVs. The long reach, lightweight and flexible optical cable is becoming an essential need for not only centralized multi-display systems used in commercial buildings, but also consumer-grade large video and audio data transfer by offering the most cost-effective and energy-efficient way to fulfill these needs.

Artilux’s all-optical HDMI 2.1 IC solution supports multi-speed ranging from the latest 2.1 standards to backward compatible with 2.0 and 1.4. The complex security and control handshake protocols are all realized in the speed of the light. To maximize energy efficiency, it features a strong emphasis on achieving ultra-low power consumption with idle mode supported. This all-in-one-package aims to trigger the next wave of data communication to not only bridging the bandwidth chasm between conventional B2B and B2C market demands but also making the once expensive optical communication affordable for consumer usages.

 

