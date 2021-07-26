Alliance Sensors Group miniature inductive linear position sensor with built-In electronics

H. G. Schaevitz LLC, Alliance Sensors Group has expanded its sensor product offering using LVIT Technology by adding the LZ-13 Series of miniature linear position sensors. Designed and manufactured in Moorestown, NJ, USA, the LZ-13 series LVITs are contactless devices designed for use in OEM, factory automation, or assembly machinery applications where space is a premium.

These miniature LVITs are offered in nominal full scale ranges from 2.5 to 300 mm (0.1 to 12-in.) with their electronics built into the sensor body, eliminating the need for separate signal conditioning. The sensor has a 12.7 mm (0.50-in.) outside diameter stainless steel body with a 1-m long axial cable for I/O connections. The 4.75 mm (0.187-in.) diameter through-bore of an LZ-13 provides clearance for its 4 mm (0.156-in.) diameter stainless steel target rod, and also means that these sensors will not be damaged by mechanical overstroking.

LZ-13 Features:

• LVIT Technology (Linear Variable Inductance Transducer)

• Contactless operation prevents wearout from dithering or rapid cycling

• Excellent stroke-to-body-length ratio

• Full Scale ranges from 2.5 to 300 mm (0.1 to 12-in.)

• Through-bore design eliminates mechanical overstroking damage

• DC in / DC out operation with built-in electronics

• Proprietary SenSet field adjustable range scaling

Alliance Sensors Group

alliancesensors.com