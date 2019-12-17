Altran’s 50+ diverse 5G engagements worldwide cover range of industries and use cases

Altran announced that it has more than 50 active 5G-related projects underway worldwide. The engagements span all major regions – North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific – and serve a broad range of clients, including communications service providers (CSPs), network equipment providers (NEPs), semiconductor makers, other large corporate enterprises, industry consortiums and public-sector institutions.

“We have been doubling down on 5G as one of our main areas of focus, and we’re delighted to share that our efforts and investment are bearing fruit,” said Dominique Cerutti, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Altran. “Our main challenge for accelerating even faster growth in 5G-related products and services is finding the talent that meets our high standards. There is a strong demand for advice and support across the entire 5G ecosystem. We will continue to invest in our capabilities to help clients realize their 5G vision.”

Some of the major use cases include: