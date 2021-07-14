Aluminum electrolytic caps sport screw terminals, high current ratings

TDK Corporation presents the EPCOS aluminum electrolytic capacitors B43706* and B43726 series with screw terminals. The new components are designed for rated voltages between 400 V DC and 500 V DC and cover a capacitance range of 820 µF to 15,000 µF.

A special feature is the high-rated current capability of up to 56.1 A AC (100 Hz, 85 °C). In the case of standard operating conditions (for example, at 300 Hz, 60 °C, 2 m/s), currents of up to 100 A can even be reached. These values mean an approx. 25 percent increase in the current capability in the case of rated conditions in contrast to the previous series.

The robust capacitors are designed for a service life of 12,000 hours at 85 °C. A precise service life calculation can be performed with the online AlCap Tool. Similar to other EPCOS screw terminal series, a range of options such as heat sink mounting or special terminals are available as reverse polarity protection.

The new capacitors are particularly well suited to frequency converters and industrial power supplies as well as UPS systems. Furthermore, the capacitors can be effectively used for converters in the renewable energies sector, such as wind power and photovoltaic systems.