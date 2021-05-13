AMD GPGPU-based graphics board handles multiple high-def video/data streams simultaneously

Designed for mission-critical platforms requiring real-time operating systems (RTOS), the rugged M599 uses the AMD next-generation E9171 1.2 TFLOPS GPU to drive multi-displays, enable 3D and 4K content as well as handle high GPGPU compute needs. The new XMC can be certified to DAL-A, if required for avionics applications, and meets VITA 47 requirements for shock and vibration.

Aitech’s rugged XMC is the safety-certifiable graphics card, handling up to five simultaneous displays, and offering an optimal balance of performance and power efficiency. Ideal applications include heads-up displays and moving maps as well as navigation and many unmanned vehicles for land, air, and sea.

Available in conduction- and air-cooled versions, the M599 operates as a peripheral XMC board with a compatible x86 or NXP host SBC, which interconnects to the XMC via a high-speed PCIe Gen3 link of up to eight lanes. The rugged graphics card supports a number of APIs including Vulkan, OpenCL, OpenGL, and DirectX as well as interfaces with Windows and Linux operating systems and RT OSes like VxWorks and INTEGRITY.