Amphenol RF launches newly redesigned website

Amphenol RF has launched its new company website. The new Amphenol RF site continues to provide users with the most comprehensive catalog of product information in the industry while expanding to offer improved functionality.

The newly redesigned site allows for users to easily navigate through product, application and market related information. Utilizing advanced search capabilities and product identification tools, users are able to secure valuable resources to help in every step of the design process. The addition of an application search option allows users the convenience of narrowing products down to meet specific design requirements. Search results can also be further narrowed by easy to use parametric filters.

Visitors to the site can expect to find 60% more 3D models and other downloadable resources along with a simplified user registration process. The ability to download assets to aid in the design process has never been easier. In addition, our compliance center offers downloadable RoHS 3 certificates and detailed information on all environmental policies as Amphenol RF strives to be a climate conscious member of the global community.

A robust document library allows users to search through all technical documentation and marketing collateral by category or through a convenient search bar. The expansive search capabilities deliver all relevant results with ease. Included within the document library are featured documents that may be of particular interest to customers seeking information on products and/or markets that we service.

Amphenol RF

www.amphenolrf.com