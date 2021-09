The AM1111 amplifier from Atlanta Micro provides 16 dB of gain from 2 GHz to 18 GHz. You can cascade multiple amplifiers to boost signals as needed. Powered by +5 V and packaged in 3 mm QFN package, the AM1111’s input and output provide a 50-Ω DC-blocked impedance.It consumes 500 mW and has a 2.5 dB noise figure. Atlanta Micro also provides an evaluation board that includes connectors for RF IN , RF OUT , and power.