Amplifier targets cellular Band 66

The QPA9901 amplifier from Qorvo provides a typical gain of 36.5 dB covering 2110 MHz to 2200 MHz.

While 5G gets all the hype LTE will stay with us for years to come. Indeed, people still buy LTE phones for everyday use. Qorvo’s QPA9901 high-efficiency amplifier operates in the 3GPP Band 66 (2110 MHz to 2200 MHz) and with Band 1 small-cell wireless infrastructure systems. The major U.S. carriers all use Band 66 for LTE operation.

The QPA9901 boasts a 32% (typ) power-added efficiency at a power output of 28 dBm, as tested with a 20 MHz LTE channel. Minimum output power at the 3 dB point is 35 dBm. ACPR ranges from -33 dBc to -48dBc depending on test conditions.