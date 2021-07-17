Amplifiers drive mixers and multipliers

The AMM-7199 and AMM-7200 series from Marki Microwave drive downstream components in mmWave RF systems.

Marki Microwave introduced four mmWave LO driver amplifiers optimized to drive the company’s high performance mmWave mixers and multipliers. Frequency range covers from 11 GHz-38 GHz to 30 GHz-60 GHz. The amplifiers provide gain up to 20 dB, and saturation power (P SAT ) up to +21 dBm — enough power to drive Marki’s L, H and S diode mixers and multipliers.

The AMM-7199 is a general-purpose broadband MMIC driver amplifier that provides +21 dBm output power suitable for driving a Marki H or L diode mixer at 11 to 38 GHz and S diode mixer from 15-32 GHz.

AMM-7210 amplifiers operate at frequencies up to 50 GHz. Marki offers them in 3 mm x 3 mm QFN packages, as bare dice, or as connectorized modules. The AMM-7203 operates 30 GHz to 60 GHz with 12 dB gain and 4.4 dB noise figure.

The table below lists the parts and specs with links to the appropriate product pages. Part numbers ending in SM indicate a 3 mm × 3 mm QFN surface-mount package. Those without SM indicate bare die or module with input and output connectors.