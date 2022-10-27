An overview of circular connectors and cables

Circular connectors have been utilized for many years as reliable components that can operate in a variety of harsh environments. True to their name, circular connectors are cylindrical-shaped interconnects carrying a wide number of pin options for transferring electrical power, signals, and data. Because of their rugged design, circular connectors and cables are often found in industrial and factory automation applications where exposure to temperature extremes, vibration, and contaminants is common.

There are multiple designations, codes, and connector types associated with circular connectors that an engineer must consider when it comes to device selection. This CUI Insights™ blog post, “The Basics of Circular Connectors and Cables” provides an in-depth overview of circular connectors and cables, including their key selection criteria, designations and codes, broad uses, and more.

