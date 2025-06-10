An overview of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD)

Understanding airflow, heat transfer, and fluid behavior is critical when designing high-performance electronic systems. That’s where Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) comes in. CFD uses advanced numerical analysis to simulate how fluids — like air or coolant — move through and around complex geometries. For engineers working on thermal management, enclosure design, or aerodynamic optimization, CFD provides a powerful way to visualize and validate performance before physical prototyping.

The Same Sky blog post, What Is Computational Fluid Dynamics?, explores how CFD works, why it’s essential in electronic and mechanical design, and where it adds the most value. Whether you’re fine-tuning a heat sink layout or improving airflow across a PCB, this post breaks down the core concepts of CFD and shows how engineers can leverage it to solve real-world design challenges with precision and confidence.

Read More