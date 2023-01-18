An overview of signal relays

Signal relays are devices that are commonly used to control the flow of electrical current in a wide range of applications, from simple household appliances to complex industrial systems. Their simple design has made them a go-to component for safely and reliably controlling circuits from a distance. Signal relays are typically tasked with switching current of 2 A or less at voltage ratings between 5 and 30 Vdc, which is why they are often referred to as “low signal relays.”

The CUI Insights™ blog post, “An Introduction to Signal Relays” explains the basic operation and specifications of signal relays in greater detail. It also discusses the differences between signal relays, power relays, and solid state relays, while covering steps for selecting a signal relay and their typical applications.

