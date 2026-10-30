An unresolved engineering mystery: drive cooling air in, or draw it out?

Engineers deal with many issues, evaluations, and trade-offs during the course of a project. Many of these are larger concerns that require careful analysis to understand what’s needed, what’s doable, and what the constraints and impediments are.

But sometimes, it’s those little, lingering questions that can keep a designer awake at night, to use a cliché (hopefully, it will do so only figuratively but not literally). I had one such scenario recently related to the issue of cooling fans and airflow direction.

Although designers generally prefer to use unforced, natural convection cooling when possible, many products just cannot be cooled adequately by the airflow of this simple approach. Instead, it’s common to need one or more fans to force the air at known volume and velocity through the enclosure or chassis, to obtain the needed thermal relief for hot components and systems, such as those in Figure 1.

Figure 1. These two fans have the same rectangular dimensions of about 5 inches square and overall appearance, but the one on the left delivers 8 cubic feet per minute (CPM) while the slimmer one on the right provides about 4 CFM. (Image: CUI Devices)

An obvious question arises: is it better to use the fan at the front and/or bottom to push fresh air into the unit (positive pressure), or to put the fan on the exhaust side and pull heated air through and out of it (negative pressure) in order to achieve the best airflow path, as illustrated in Figure 2?

Figure 2. In theory, the preferred airflow route should go from front to back and bottom to top, but many real-world designs and installations don’t allow for such simplicity. (Image: How-To Geek)

It seems like a simple-enough question, and it should have a simple answer, as the airflow pattern should be the same regardless of which approach is chosen. In other words, could you tell which arrangement was used just by looking at a picture or simulation of the airflow? Or could I get an answer by doing a gedankenexperiment? It worked for Einstein and relativity, so maybe it will work for me?

However, as with most engineering issues, it turns out there is no simple answer to this small yet annoying question. Instead, there are two somewhat contradictory answers: 1) it really doesn’t matter and 2) it depends on circumstances and application specifics.

There are also installation issues in some arrangements, as fans in the back leave the front panel available for switches, indicators, displays, and more.

Follow the gamers

I did some research on forced-air cooling using fans, and surprisingly found nothing useful in the formal academic journals or even for less-formal student papers and projects. What I did find was that many gamers and PC “overclockers” — and there are plenty of them out there — have investigated the issue (see References 3 through 11)­.

That’s not surprising, since those enthusiasts tend to push their systems pretty hard in terms of clock speed and thus thermal demands (we’ll ignore their use of liquid cooling).

In contrast, many standard-production commercial units are often limited to having fans sited on one side only or just on two opposing sides, and then are rack-mounted or placed in a closed cabinet.

Push vs. pull differences

Why might push versus pull matter? It’s not solely due to airflow path or effectiveness, but primarily for the very practical reason of dust buildup on the fan’s dust filter and fan blades. Depending on the physical arrangement of the fan and airflow path, when air is pushed in by a fan at the front end, dust will accumulate to a large extent on the filter’s screen, and on the blades to a lesser extent.

The result is decreased airflow ranging from a few percent for some dust on the blade edges, to double digits if the screen gets clogged — but fortunately, the screen is relatively easy to remove and clean in most designs.

In contrast, if the fan is at the exhaust port and is pulling air through, dust will be more likely to accumulate on internal components since there is no filter at the intake side. That accumulation forms an insulating blanket on the components and increases the thermal impedance between the component and passing air, which degrades the airflow’s cooling effectiveness at those sites.

The situation is further complicated as a typical computer case or product chassis, will likely have many small openings, cracks, and crevices through which the fan can draw in dust.

Some of the gamers who preferred an exhaust fan to pull air through tried to solve the dust problem by adding filters around the PC case where the air enters, but the many small openings in the case make doing so difficult. As another concern, some also speculated that pulling air through rather than pushing it could create localized “vacuum zones” behind some larger components, thus diminishing the cooling at those sites.

In contrast, if the fan pushes air in after it is filtered, the internal components will remain clean. On the other hand, power used to run the fan adds additional heat load to the components if it pushes air in, but doesn’t add to the box heat load if air is pulled out. It’s a world of confusion and contraindications.

Figure 3. Computational fluid dynamics (CFD) modeling can analyze airflow and the resultant temperature situation in detail, but doesn’t seem to be addressing the push/pull question. (Image: SEACAD Technologies)

My next thought was this: why not just model the airflow situation of push versus pull using the sophistication of one of the many available computational fluid dynamics (CFD) modeling packages, with impressive graphics as seen in Figure 3?

That seems logical enough, but in looking at several dozen relevant analyses, I could not find anyone who had done this and published their results. Even the vendors of thermal-modeling and cooling applications did not have anything that I could find on the topic, which was fairly surprising.

The push-versus-pull question and my subsequent search for answers led me to three conclusions:

1) Do whatever makes physical placement sense with respect to push versus pull –unless you have strong evidence for one approach over the other, since there is no definitive general answer.

2) Consider doing what many gamers do and put fans on both ends of the airflow path if possible, with one to push and the other to pull. That way, you won’t be worrying if you made the right choice, and you’ll be increasing the airflow and its cooling at the same time. Even better, the total noise from two fans is not perceived as twice as loud as the noise from one fan, as the increase is only a barely noticeable 3 dB. That’s a win-win solution in many ways.

3) Look for some grants to study the problem – there’s got to be someone, somewhere, who would support such studies. It could be a thermal-modeling CFD vendor, a fan supplier, or perhaps the Department of Defense (cooling is a major issue for the military); you never know.

As for me, I am relegating this question to the bottom of my “unsolved mysteries” list, as I have too many other things to investigate. Or perhaps I should just resolve to sticking solely with unforced-air convection cooling, and then not have to worry about it at all?

References

[1] Thermal Management with Fans – There’s More to Consider Than You Might Think, CUI Devices

[2] Understanding Airflow Fundamentals for Proper Dc Fan Selection, CUI Devices

[3] Fan config: Does it matter? Testing push vs pull vs push/pull, Kitguru

[4] Push or pull air across radiator fins?, Overclock.net

[5] Liquid Cooling – should it pull the air INTO the case or push out?, Tom’s Hardware

[6] PC cooling mythbusting with Corsair’s fan and PC case experts, Tech Radar

[7] Push vs pull cooling, Ars Technica

[8] How to Manage Your PC’s Fans for Optimal Airflow and Cooling, How-to Geek

[9] Does the fan direction for the CPU cooling make a difference?, Quora

[10] Positive Pressure vs Negative Pressure: Which is Best for a Gaming PC?, Corsair

[11] How to Optimize and Maintain Positive Airflow in Your Gaming PC, Appuals

[12] SOLIDWORKS Flow Simulation, Seacad Technologies

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