Analog front end reduces, size, extends life of remote-patient monitoring devices

Reduce the size and extend the life of bioimpedance (BioZ) remote-patient monitoring (RPM) devices with the MAX30009 low-power, high-performance BioZ analog front-end (AFE) from Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI). For developers of small, battery-powered, continuously wearable devices, this AFE on a chip offers clinical-grade vital sign measurements of bioimpedance analysis for patient health assessment for wellness wearables and medical-grade patches.

Many vital signs monitors, chest patches, stress monitors, BioZ, and wearable healthcare devices must operate on a small battery as part of small, compact designs that emphasize convenience and comfort. The MAX30009 is a low-power design with a range of options to enable use-case power optimization that reduces the draw on tiny batteries, thus extending the operational life of BioZ wearables. It reduces power consumption by 62 percent compared to the closest competitive product to extend measurement periods for body-worn patches, and vital signs monitoring devices. The highly integrated AFE is also 30 percent smaller than the closest competitor, allowing designers to reduce the size of vital signs measurement devices, making them more comfortable and convenient for consumers and patients.

Bioimpedance analysis devices are popular and convenient ways healthcare professionals measure body fat percentage and body composition (such as respiration and impedance cardiography.) The MAX30009 monitors a comprehensive range of BioZ modalities through simultaneous I and Q measurements, 2-electrode (bipolar), and 4-electrode (tetrapolar) configurations. This enables flexible inputs for BioZ modality measurements as well as a wide range of sample rates to support various medical BioZ measurements. A wider range allows more profound insights into patient health by measuring respiration rate, galvanic skin response and electrodermal activity, body composition, and fluid analysis, bioimpedance spectroscopy, impedance cardiography, and plethysmography.

The MAX30009 is available now for $5.26 per 1,000 Units in 2.028mm x 2.028mm, 25-bump wafer-level packages (WLP). The MAX30009EVKIT# is also available now for $198.22.