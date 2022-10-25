Analog macro cores wrap around MPU, memory chip IP

Agile Analog now has available a complete set of the key analog IP needed to fast-track an IoT design. Arranged in six blocks, they wrap around the customer’s choice of processor core and memory to provide all the vital analog functions required to interface between the digital world of the processor and the analog real world.

For example, the Power block could contain several agileLDOs to provide the necessary internal voltage rails together with agilePOR to ensure the SoC only starts when stable voltage rails are present. The IC Heath and Monitoring block monitors the SoC die temperature with the agileTsense whilst the agileIR DROP monitors long-term aging effects.

Ensuring the SoC is secure is a key concern today, so the Security Protection block uses the agileVGlitch and agileTsense to monitor attack vectors using voltage and temperature manipulation. Customers may not need a radio interface but, if they do, the Radio Interface can support whichever one they require, such as low-power Bluetooth or LoRa.

A key feature of Agile Analog’s offering is that it is fully supported by the company for the design phase to ensure that it meets the Power, Performance, and Area requirements of the design. This also includes supporting the integration of the IP into the overall design. This is made easier by the IPs within the blocks being internally interconnected and that the blocks have external interfaces so that they look like digital blocks and can drop into the digital design flow.