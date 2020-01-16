Analog output displacement sensor meets high-precision requirements

The Measuring Division of Kaman Precision Products, Inc. introduces an off the shelf, self-contained analog output displacement sensor ideal for high-precision and high-repeatability applications. The SC-2440 system is ideal for applications featuring high-precision automated assembly, OEM applications with on-board computing power, and any application with high repeatability requirements. The low-cost SC-2440 requires no calibration and is available for immediate delivery.

The SC-2440 is unique in that the temperature of the sensor is continuously monitored, and the circuit provides a voltage output of 0.5 to 1.2 VDC from 0 to 70° C. This temperature-proportional voltage can be monitored by a microprocessor or PLC for active correction of the displacement output with changing temperature conditions. When used in precision automation applications, the output is as accurate at the beginning of the first shift on a cold January morning as it is at the end of the shift on a hot July afternoon.

Additional features of the SC-2440 system include self-contained electronics, submersible IP-67 rugged housing, a compact build, built-in temperature sensor, fixed-gain output, reverse polarity, and short circuit protection. The system also features extremely low hysteresis and performs well with ferrous targets.