Angle sensor features four redundant outputs for safety-critical applications

TDK Corporation expands its tunnel-magnetoresistance (TMR) angle sensor portfolio with the launch of the TAS8240 sensor for automotive and industrial applications. This latest addition, available in both compact QFN16 (3 x 3 mm²) and TSSOP16 (5 x 6.4 mm²) packages, offers four redundant analog single-ended SIN/COS outputs and low power consumption. This sensor facilitates precise angle measurements, delivering high performance within constrained spatial environments. As a 360° angle sensor, the TAS8240 is suited to accurately measure the rotor position of BLDC motors used in safety critical applications such as power steering, brake boosters, or traction motors. * Mass production of the TAS8240 has started, and samples are already available.

The sensor contains four pairs of TMR half bridges and provides four separated SIN/COS outputs by applied magnetic field in the x-y plane. Higher system safety levels up to ASIL D can be achieved while offering higher availability of position information, even in case of a failure of one of the output signals.

The QFN16 package, a surface mount technology (SMT) solution, provides a significantly smaller footprint compared to TSSOP16, making it ideal for applications where space is limited. Wettable flank contributes to ensuring soldering quality suitable for automotive grade. Depending on system architectures, fail-operational concepts can also be supported by the new sensor.

TDK’s state-of-the-art TMR technology benefits from the company’s long-term expertise in magnetic-sensor technology and optimizes its sensors by successfully integrating sophisticated TMR technology into small packages. The angle accuracy of the sensor remains stable at different temperatures and over the sensor’s lifetime. The deterministic behavior of the TAS8240 in extended magnetic-field ranges opens up new application possibilities, even in demanding environments.