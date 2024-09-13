Angled RF connectors fit where straight connectors can’t

Fairview Microwave has announced the launch of its RF angled PCB connectors, engineered to meet the sophisticated needs of modern RF applications. They are offered in 1.85 mm, 2.4 mm, and 2.92 mm sizes.

The connectors feature interfaces for frequencies ranging from DC to 67 GHz and cater to a diverse range of military defense and test and measurement applications.

The newly launched RF-angled PCB connectors enhance design flexibility and ease integration challenges engineers face, particularly in compact spaces where signal integrity is paramount.

The unique angled design optimizes board layout by reducing signal interference. It also facilitates easier routing of signals, which is crucial for maintaining system performance in densely packed environments.

Fairview’s new RF angled PCB connectors are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.