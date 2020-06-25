High-frequency components line aids in testing mmWave and optical designs

The W1 (1.0 mm) component line has expanded with the introduction of bias tees, dc block, and semi-rigid cables that operate to 110 GHz and provide broadband frequency scalability in high-frequency device characterization and optical networking applications. The addition of the new W1 components provides Anritsu with the broadest millimeter wave (mmWave) coaxial component portfolio in the market, and they can be integrated in test systems so engineers have greater confidence in their emerging high-speed designs.

Anritsu’s component technology leadership in mmWave frequencies is re-enforced with the introduction of the W1 components. No other company has a more complete set of 110 GHz components for frequency and time domain use.

With operable frequencies of dc to 110 GHz, the new W1 components generate metrology-grade quality results with high repeatability. Further ensuring flexibility for customer testing, these new components provide a component solution where conventional devices, including waveguide, do not exist. The W1 coaxial interface allows for a direct connection to the instrument test port, which saves time and simplifies system setup.

The new components can be used as part of a test system consisting of 110-GHz vector network analyzers (VNAs), oscilloscopes and Bit Error Rate Testers (BERTs), as well as for optical transceivers, laser diodes, photodiodes, and optical modulators. Development of switches and routers using NRZ and PAM4 modulation schemes with 56 Gbps and 112 Gbps data rates, and 800G technology are applications, as well.

Anritsu America, 490 Jarvis Drive, Morgan Hill, CA 95037-2809, (408)-778-2000, www.anritsu.com.