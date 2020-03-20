Real-time hand-held spectrum analyzer captures IQ data

IQ capture and IQ streaming options for the Field Master Pro MS2090A make the real-time spectrum analyzer (RTSA) the first handheld analyzer to capture 110 MHz of IQ data. The MS2090A can conduct comprehensive spectrum analysis in a variety of general-purpose applications, including military intelligence and government regulations.

With 110 MHz bandwidth and 200 MSps sample rate, the MS2090A can capture and stream twice as much data as any other handheld analyzer. Additionally, having IQ capture and streaming in RTSA mode allows for the capture and/or streaming of data without pausing the sweep, so users can monitor the spectrum visually while the capture is being conducted. The result is more information is acquired on spectrum surrounding bands of interest.

Of particular benefit for intelligence and government applications, the MS2090A RTSA can stream data to Bird Technology’s IQC5000B dual-channel RF record and playback system. The turnkey solution enables 110 MHz of bandwidth to be streamed at 16-bit format and up to 15 TB of data to be stored. Powerful post-processing analysis, including evaluating data in various domains, replaying data as spectrum with full-time resolution, and smart algorithms to search for signals, can be performed. Data can also be streamed to a USB 3.0 drive or PC over Ethernet.

Signal data can be captured and segmented into I and Q samples with the options. Capturing the actual IQ data and analyzing it sample-by-sample allow the finest details of signal and spectrum behavior to be monitored. Additionally, unknown signals in spectrum where secure communications are required can be identified and evaluated to determine if they are harmless or nefarious. IQ data also allows regulation officials to gather more information on unknown signals to better locate and identify unauthorized communications in all bands, for more efficient spectrum clearing.

For 5G applications, the 110 MHz of capture bandwidth allows mobile operators to gather data on a full 5G NR signal in a single sweep. It can also post-process the data to locate any anomalies that will adversely affect network performance.

IQ sample formats of 8, 10, 16, and 32 bits are available with the options. The higher bit depths provide greater resolution for highly accurate narrow bandwidth captures. In applications in which dynamic range is not essential, the lower bit depth can create more efficient storage and improve data processing time.

The Field Master Pro MS2090A RTSA provides a continuous stream of FFT measurements over a 110-MHz analysis bandwidth, as well as 2.055 µsec probability of intercept (POI). The result is users can more accurately detect signals that are short in duration or hop compared to standard swept-tuned spectrum analyzers. Density and spectrogram displays are available to more easily identify and track intermittent or pulsed signals. Seven models are available with frequency coverage of 9 kHz to 9/14/20/26.5/32/43.5 and 54 GHz.

Anritsu Co., 450 Century Parkway, Suite 190, Allen, TX 75013, 1-800-Anritsu (1-800-267-4878), www.anritsu.com