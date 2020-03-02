Anritsu releases field and bench wireless test products

In recent d ays, test-equipment company Anritsu has introduced equipment for RF measurements in the field and software for its on the bench RF test set.

The PIM Master MW82119B-0703 (datasheet)is a two-port, 700 MHz passive intermodulation (PIM) analyzer, a dual-function instrument that performs two-port RF PIM measurements by transmitting two continuous wave (CW) tones from two different Tx ports. It also performs traditional one-port RF measurements. With the MW82119B-0703, RF field engineers and technicians can make PIM measurements and troubleshoot problems in the FirstNet Band 14 and Band 17 spectrum for co-located sites.

By offering separate RF outputs for each of the two CW tones, the two-port PIM Master is fully compliant with the Method of Procedure (MoP) used by field engineers testing the FirstNet network. The PIM Master MW82119B-0703 has two Tx ports that allow for one CW signal to transmit from a Band 14 antenna and another CW signal to transmit from a Band 17 antenna. This configuration simulates real world conditions and makes troubleshooting PIM more accurate.

The PIM Master MW82119-0703 also functions as a traditional one-port PIM test set for verifying PIM in cable and antenna systems. To convert between a two-port and a single port PIM measurement solution, the user simply connects or removes the supplied jumper cable between the two ports.

The PIM Master MW82119-0703 can help you troubleshoot Rx noise floor, which can create PIM issues. Test time is reduced because multiple antennas can be compared on a single display, which subsequently shortens time spent on rooftops finding customer-impacting PIM issues.

The PIM Master MW82119-0703 has the same compact, lightweight, portable field-proven form factor with the same battery life and easy-to-use GUI as existing PIM Master instruments. It is a 40 Watt, battery-operated PIM analyzer that features Anritsu’s Site Master line sweep capability. With the Site Master option, the PIM Master can certify cable and antenna system performance while measuring PIM, Distance-to-PIM, Return Loss, VSWR, Cable Loss and Distance-to-Fault.

For design and test engineers, Anritsu has also added two software options for its Universal Wireless Test Set MT8870A that let you measure RF characteristics of 3GPP-compliant LTE-V2X (PC5) devices, helping to facilitate the smooth rollout of cellular-vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) networks. The software gives automotive chipset and module manufacturers and instrument that can conduct physical layer (RF) tests on V2X products and devices.

Installing the new options in the MT8870A enables the industry’s fastest, fully automatic, non-signaling-based LTE-V2X TRx tests. The software packages consist of the LTE-V2X Tx Measurement MX887068A and LTE-V2X Waveforms MV887068A. Anritsu developed the MT8870A-based solution to improve the mass-production manufacturing efficiency of V2X devices and chipsets and help accelerate C-V2X service commercialization.

The new software expands the capabilities of the Universal Wireless Test Set MT8870A, which is designed for mass-production test of multi-standard wireless systems. In addition to LTE-V2X and IEEE 802.11p (DSRC V2X) for automotive designs, the test set also supports the latest 5G sub-6 GHz, LTE, NB-IoT, Cat-M, WLAN and Bluetooth standards.

With four TRx measurement modules installed in the Universal Wireless Test Set MT8870A, four devices-under-test (DUTs) can be connected and measured simultaneously, creating distinct time and cost benefits. Different wireless systems can be measured in parallel, helping further reduce measurement time, as well as the product line test equipment footprint. The MT8870A can be controlled by an external PC.