Sampling oscilloscopes get built-in 53-Gbaud clock recovery units

A Clock Recovery Unit (CRU) option is now available for the BERTWave MP2110A scope that supports trigger clock generation from a 53-Gbaud PAM4 optical signal. When combined with existing oscilloscope functionality, the new 53-Gbaud CRU allows the MP2110A to serve as an all-in-one solution that can more cost-effectively and efficiently evaluate various PAM4 optical modules during development and manufacturing compared to solutions requiring external sampling oscilloscopes.

Anritsu developed the 53-Gbaud CRU for the BERTWave MP2110A sampling oscilloscope to address expanding PAM4 signal analysis requirements due to the emergence of 100G to 400G fast, large-capacity networks. It is more economical than a sampling oscilloscope that requires a separate trigger clock signal synchronized with the data signal to conduct PAM4 measurements. This is due to the fact that optical modules outputting PAM4 signals typically do not have a trigger signal. The BERTWave MP2110A can be used by engineers to more efficiently evaluate the physical layer of 25G to 400G optical transceiver modules and equipment components, such as optical cables, used by data centers, Core/Metro networks, 4G/5G mobile backhaul, and 5G mobile fronthaul.

This new option allows the BERTWave MP2110A to provide all-in-one support for every current IEEE standard so engineers can evaluate any PAM4 optical module without a trigger clock. In addition to the built-in 1-, 2- or 4-channel sampling oscilloscope, the BERTWave MP2110A platform features a BERT for measuring bit error ratio (BER). The MP2110A oscilloscope can be configured to support various applications by selecting additional bit rates and interfaces of the electrical and/or SMF/MMF inputs. Additionally, production throughput can be increased by selecting the four-channel oscilloscope to measure multiple channels simultaneously, helping to configure a flexible test system matching the site requirements at optimum cost.

The BERTWave MP2110A sampling oscilloscope has best-in-class level sensitivity for analyzing optical signals ranging from 26G NRZ to 53G PAM4 with the built-in CRU option. It has waveform quality and high sensitivity equivalent to more expensive R&D models, as well as standard built-in clock recovery. Measurements take place at high-speed and with high reliability via a built-in PC.

Anritsu Co., 490 Jarvis Drive, Morgan Hill, CA 95037-2809, (408)-778-2000, www.anritsu.com/en-us/