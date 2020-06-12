Signal quality analyzer supports USB4 receiver tests

The USB4 receiver test solution uses the Anritsu Signal Quality Analyzer-R MP1900A in combination with automation software from Granite River Labs or Teledyne LeCroy to control a connected oscilloscope and implement tests meeting the latest USB4 standards.

The spread of next-generation 5G mobile communications and Internet of Things (IoT) devices is driving development of various new communications and IoT services that are dramatically increasing data volumes. To increase the speed of interfaces handling these large video and data files, smartphones, tablets, and other digital devices are adopting USB Type-C connectors. These connectors are an extension of the USB 3.2 high-speed standard (10 Gbit/sec x 2 lanes), which has now been extended to USB4 offering doubled speeds of 20 Gbit/sec x 2 lanes. USB4 compliance tests are being conducted in 2020.

Due to the 20-Gbit/sec speed of USB4, the electrical test places heavy emphasis on the Tr/Tf and intrinsic jitter performance of the test signal source because measurement-system noise and jitter cannot be ignored. Additionally, similar to previous USB tests, the test is performed by calibrating the test signal according to the minimum input performance defined by the receiver standards. This assures accurate measurement of device receiver sensitivity. Automation of the BERT and oscilloscope combination is necessary to minimize the workload of signal calibration and optimize test reproducibility.

The Signal Quality Analyzer-R MP1900A is a high-performance BERT supporting USB tests, as well as receiver tests of high-speed computing and data communications interfaces, such as PCI Express, Thunderbolt, and 400 GbE/800 GbE. Its high-quality data output performance (12-psec Tr/Tf, and 115-fsec rms Intrinsic Jitter) helps assure more accurate measurement of high-speed USB performance as required by the USB4 receiver test. In addition, combination with the Granite River Labs GRL-USB4-RXA or Teledyne LeCroy QPHY-USB4-TX-RX (USB4/TBT3 transmitter and receiver) automation software for automating signal calibration and testing helps high-reproducibility measurement of USB4 interfaces according to the latest standards while also reducing test workload.