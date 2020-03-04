Software runs PCI Express 5.0 receiver tests

The PCIe Gen5 (PCIe 5.0) Link Training and Tx/Rx LEQ Test Automation software runs on the Signal Quality Analyzer-R MP1900A series BERT to create the industry’s first measurement solution supporting the PCIe 3.0, 4.0 and 5.0 standards. With the new options, high-speed server, computer, and communications equipment engineers have a single solution to conduct PCIe 5.0 receiver tests, as well as legacy PCIe technologies to ensure PCI-SIG compliance.

The PCIe Gen 5 Link Training MX183000A-PL025 and PCIe 5.0 Tx/Rx LEQ Test Automation software have already been certified by PCI-SIG for use with the MP1900A as a PCIe 3.0/4.0 Tx/Rx LEQ Test measurement platform. With this added support for PCIe 5.0 Tx/Rx LEQ tests, the system is the industry’s first PCI-SIG measurement solution covering PCIe 3.0, 4.0, and 5.0.

The new MP1900A system addresses the PCI-SIG stipulation that PCIe 5.0 designs must assure compatible connectivity and conform to the CEM standard, as well as planned compliance tests. Anritsu is offering the Card Electromechanical (CEM) Specification Rx test system supporting Tx/Rx LEQ tests to help customers speed up the time-to-market of their PCIe 5.0 products. It continues Anritsu’s PCIe test leadership, which also includes its Base Specification Rx test system for PCIe 5.0 early development stage IP and device testing.

Cost-of-test is also lowered with the new MP1900A system. Software supporting PCI Express 1.0 (2.5 Gbit/sec) to 5.0 (32 Gbit/sec) helps reduce capital infrastructure costs. Support for real-time oscilloscopes from the three main manufacturers, which are used to automate the complex Rx test measurement procedures, helps customers make effective and cost-saving use of their existing oscilloscopes for testing up to PCIe Gen 5.

The Signal Quality Analyzer-R MP1900A series is a multichannel BER measuring instrument with the functions and performance required for designing and testing next-generation network interfaces, such as 200/400/800G Ethernet, and high-speed-bus interfaces, such as PCI Express 4.0/5.0, USB3.2, USB4 and Thunderbolt.

A built-in pulse pattern generator (PPG) offers high-quality waveforms with industry-best levels (low intrinsic jitter of 115 fsec rms), high-sensitivity (15 mV) error detector (ED), high-accuracy jitter (SJ, RJ, SSC, BUJ) generation sources, and CM-I/DM-I/white-noise sources, plus a Link Training function and support for LTSSM analysis. The MP1900A can be used in multiple verification applications, including compliance and margin tests, as well as troubleshooting.

In addition to providing all-in-one coverage for evaluating PCIe, the MP1900A supports high-speed Ethernet equipment such as PAM4 optical modules and NICs used by data-center 200/400/800G Ethernet environments. As a result, it facilitates the introduction of next-generation interfaces, which controls infrastructure capital costs.

