Test setup checks out latest IEEE 802.11 WLAN standard

The new Anritsu Wireless Connectivity Test Set MT8862A has been successfully integrated in combination with the EMITE E600 Reverberation Chamber to test OTA TRP/TIS performance of IEEE 802.11ax devices in a repeatable environment. With built-in communications protocols and optimized performance for WLAN testing, the MT8862A + EMITE reverberation chamber can characterize with high reliability the performance of the latest devices on the market.

The new integration has been able to successfully measure total radiated power (TRP) and total isotropic sensitivity (TIS) OTA performance indicators in IEEE 802.11ax devices. Being able to test the latest WLAN standards keep EMITE and Anritsu on the leading edge of technology for helping customers and service providers deliver their WLAN solutions to the market with total confidence in the performance.

“We are proud once again to develop the capability with the aid of Anritsu’s unique Wireless Connectivity Test Set MT8862A WLAN and our E600 Reverberation Chamber WLAN. We are already in contact with some of the most important companies worldwide who have shown interest on this solution for their TI efficiency, saving costs in advance of any investment,” said Lorenzo J. Martínez-Moya Scharpf, CFO of EMITE.

“WLAN OTA performance test demand is recently increasing to secure the brand position with high-quality WLAN products. The IEEE 802.11ax will be a standard WLAN technology in the future from the latest technologies and features viewpoint. We are also proud to release the OTA test solution collaborated with EMITE’s leading-edge chamber products to the world-wide market,” said Hideo Zuinen, Product Manager, IoT Test Solutions Div., Anritsu Corp.

Anritsu Corp., 450 Century Parkway Suite 190. Allen, TX 75013, 1-800-Anritsu (1-800-267-4878), www.anritsu.com