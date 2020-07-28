Test software helps evaluate C-V2X PC5 communications technology

The LTE C-V2X PC5 Communications Software MX725000A provides engineers with a cost-efficient tool to evaluate products and systems utilizing PC5 of Cellular V2X (C-V2X) technology. The software links a communications reference module, V2X emulator software, and GNSS simulator to support evaluation of vehicle-to-everything (V2X) PC5 communications used in emerging vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) designs.

The LTE C-V2X PC5 Communications Software MX725000A addresses the market need for an efficient, easy-to- use test solution that reduces test time and associated costs. It replaces conventional solutions that integrate expensive hardware and require high-level protocol programming skills to create required test scenarios emulating multiple combinations of communications and vehicle driving conditions.

A variety of functional and regression tests can be made with the software-based solution to ensure designs are compliant with the C-V2X PC5 standard defined by 3GPP Release 14. The LTE C-V2X PC5 Communications Software MX725000A supports typical safety use cases defined by the national Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) standards, such as Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Intersection Collision Warning (ICW), and Emergency Vehicle Warning (EVW), for autonomous vehicles, collision avoidance systems, and emergency vehicle identification systems.

Incorporating a commercial C-V2X reference module reduces test costs by eliminating the need for more expensive equipment. Users can select the necessary evaluation scenarios using the intuitive menu-style GUI. Further simplifying testing and reducing development time is that the software replicates vehicles on geographical maps on the C-V2X emulator screen for easy-to-understand evaluations. This approach also confirms communications logs and helps ensure high-quality communications in C-V2X environments.

Anritsu Co., 490 Jarvis Drive, Morgan Hill, CA 95037-2809, (408)-778-2000, https://www.anritsu.com/