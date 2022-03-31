Test system handles latest Wi-Fi 6E devices

A newly integrated testing system allows testing to the new IEEE 802.11ax WLAN standard. The new band adds to the already available 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands.

Anritsu’s Wireless Connectivity Test Set MT8862A has been integrated with the EMITE E600 Reverberation Chamber, allowing developers to test the OTA TRP/TIS performance of IEEE 802.11ax devices in a repeatable environment. Offering integrated communications protocols and optimized performance for testing, the EMITE reverberation chamber and Anritsu MT8862A provide reliable characterization of the latest Wi-Fi 6E devices on the market. \

The newly integrated system can measure the total radiated power (TRP) and total isotropic sensitivity (TIS) OTA performance indicators in IEEE 802.11ax devices. With the ability to test and implement the latest standards, developers and service providers can offer solutions to the market with total confidence in their performance.

“We are proud to commit ourselves to a continuous improvement process to deliver the newest solutions with the collaboration of Anritsu’s platform and our E600 Reverberation Chamber. Taking small steps is the key to success in such fast-changing markets and technologies. Once again, we have worked closely with leading companies in the telecommunication sector to help develop this solution for their OTA platforms,” said Miguel Mora, Head of Support department at EMITE.

Keita Masuhara, Product Manager, IoT Test Solutions Div., Anritsu Corp., said, “Expanding to the new frequency range and wider bandwidth will benefit many vertical industries. We are proud to release this addition supporting applications that link emerging technologies and our products. Anritsu continues to provide test solutions by working with its leading-edge partners.”

