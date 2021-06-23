Wireless connectivity test set helps evaluate IEEE 802.11ax 6-GHz-band WLAN performance

An IEEE 802.11ax option extends the functions of the Anritsu Wireless Connectivity Test Set MT8862A to support evaluation of IEEE 802.11ax 6-GHz band WLAN performance. With the option, the RF TRX characteristics of smartphones, smart home electronics, automobiles, and IoT devices with WLAN functionality can be accurately and efficiently tested to ensure compliance with industry standards.

Engineers can use the MT8862A with the option installed to evaluate the RF characteristics of IEEE 802.11ax 6-GHz devices using either the Direct Mode, for shorter evaluation times, or Network Mode, which facilitates real-world evaluation using signaling messages. Additionally, Network Mode does not require complex operations, such as device control using special commands, eliminating the need for a control line.

The new MT8862A option also supports 160-MHz-wide channels. Because the 6-GHz band covers a 1,200-MHz wide operation band, use of 160-MHz wide channels is practical. It is expected that the 160-MHz-wide channels will facilitate streaming of higher-definition video and larger-capacity data than previously possible. By supporting measurement and testing of 6-GHz band WLAN devices and 160-MHz-wide channels, Anritsu expects its MT8862A to play a key role in development of next-generation communications devices.

The Wireless Connectivity Test Set MT8862A is designed to evaluate the RF characteristics of WLAN devices. It uses patented Anritsu technology to evaluate RF performance at all main WLAN IEEE 802.11ac/ax data rates currently in use, as well as Over-The-Air (OTA) performance tests defined by CTIA and the Wi-Fi Alliance.

With Network and Direct modes, the MT8862A supports flexible testing of WLAN device RF TRX characteristics (TX power, modulation accuracy, RX sensitivity, and more) matching the measurement environment. The test set is operated by connecting a PC controller over Ethernet cable. Operation via the PC controller web-browser GUI eliminates the need to configure a measurement environment requiring installation of software and drivers in the instrument.