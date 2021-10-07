Antenna covers low-band to mid-band frequencies

The SMD Allani antenna from Antenova lets you add cellular communications to IoT and other devices.
Antenova’s Allani antenna covers the popular 4G and 5G low-band through mid-band frequencies of 617 MHz to 3800 MHz across six cellular frequency bands.
- 617 MHz to 824 MHz
- 824 MHz to 960 MHz
- 1710 MHz to 2170 MHz
- 2300 MHz to 2400 MHz
- 2500 MHz to 2690 MHz
- 3300 MHz to 3800 MHz
Measuring 45.0 mm × 10.0 mm × 3.3 mm, the surface-mount antenna, part number SR4L069, connects to cellular modules or RF amplifiers, providing wireless connectivity for applications such as telematics, cellular routers, pico base stations, remote monitoring equipment, point-of-sale) terminals, M2M communications systems, IoT devices, CCTV cameras, and drones. Use a matching circuit to properly tune the antenna to a 50-Ω driving amplifier. For best performance, design your PCB with a ground plane below the antenna. Antenova recommends that you place the antenna at a corner of your PCB for best performance.
The company provides an online placement and selection tool (registration required) to help you properly locate your antenna.