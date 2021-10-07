Antenna covers low-band to mid-band frequencies

The SMD Allani antenna from Antenova lets you add cellular communications to IoT and other devices.

Antenova’s Allani antenna covers the popular 4G and 5G low-band through mid-band frequencies of 617 MHz to 3800 MHz across six cellular frequency bands.

617 MHz to 824 MHz

824 MHz to 960 MHz

1710 MHz to 2170 MHz

2300 MHz to 2400 MHz

2500 MHz to 2690 MHz

3300 MHz to 3800 MHz

Measuring 45.0 mm × 10.0 mm × 3.3 mm, the surface-mount antenna, part number SR4L069, connects to cellular modules or RF amplifiers, providing wireless connectivity for applications such as telematics, cellular routers, pico base stations, remote monitoring equipment, point-of-sale) terminals, M2M communications systems, IoT devices, CCTV cameras, and drones. Use a matching circuit to properly tune the antenna to a 50-Ω driving amplifier. For best performance, design your PCB with a ground plane below the antenna. Antenova recommends that you place the antenna at a corner of your PCB for best performance.

The company provides an online placement and selection tool (registration required) to help you properly locate your antenna.





