Antenna markings help standardize radiation patterns, boost synchronicity of azimuth gain readings

Tallysman Wireless announced a North orientation mark to its TW3000 family of Accutenna precision antennas and its TW5000 family of smart antennas.

This new feature will allow our customers to align their antennas, standardize radiation patterns, and increase the synchronicity of their azimuth gain readings across multiple devices.

The new North mark orientation design has been thoroughly tested to ensure it conforms or exceeds our customer’s expectations and maintains our antennas’ stringent IP69K rating.

This design will be introduced on February 20, 2022, in all Tallysman TW3000 and TW5000 antennas’ radome options (flat and conical) and available colors (white, grey, and black).