Antennas bring Wi-Fi 6E indoors and outdoors

KP Performance Antennas has just introduced a new line of 6 GHz, Wi-Fi 6E capable sector antennas for indoor and outdoor applications such as large arenas and stadiums.

KP’s new Wi-Fi 6E sector antennas offer high performance and throughput while supporting frequencies from 2.3 GHz to 7.2 GHz. They feature 17 dBi to 20 dBi gain, 65-degree and 90-degree coverage, and 2×2 MIMO port options for increased speed, versatile coverage, and less interference.

These new sector antennas ship with universal radio brackets for easy installation and are shorter than 40 inches, adhering to universal zoning compliance. They also feature Type-N connectors, 1200 MHz of extra bandwidth availability, and dual slant +/- 45-degree polarization.

Using these sector antennas with the extra 1200 MHz available in the 6 GHz Wi-Fi 6E band allows users to reach speeds up to 1 to 2 Gbps. The antennas work on 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks available today and allow future-proof network capabilities without a need for antenna changes.

KP Performance Antennas’ new Wi-Fi 6E sector antennas are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.