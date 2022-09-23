Antennas for cellular, Wi-Fi, Tetra, UHF and GNSS optimized for tram, light-rail uses

Dedicated antennas optimized for light rail vehicles have been launched by HUBER+SUHNER, further expanding its offering to the transport sector.

As all transportation market segments look to cope with rising bandwidth demand, rail, light rail, and road vehicles all have different requirements. The SENCITY Tram rooftop antenna range has been developed to provide an all-in-one wireless solution and to meet the unique requirements for light rail vehicles such as trams and metros.

The three products in the new range – SENCITY Tram, SENCITY Tram MIMO, and SENCITY Tram MULTI – are multi-application rooftop antennas for cellular, Wi-Fi, Tetra, UHF, and GNSS, developed to more precisely meet the requirements for the tram and light railways segment.

The SENCITY Tram rooftop antennas provide up to nine radiating elements in one single compact housing, offering support for 4×4 cellular, 4×4 Wi-Fi, and dual-band GNSS option. Tetra bands can also be supported as a separate option.

The antennas benefit from the optimized RF performance and high-quality manufacturing that HUBER+SUHNER is well-known for in the industry. An additional advantage comes from the simple and efficient one-hole mounting that allows up to nine radiators to be installed. Alternatively, several antennas can be installed apart from each other for even more improved performance, with increased spacing and less interference achieving a maximum MIMO throughput.

The SENCITY Tram rooftop antennas are globally certified for railway standards EN 50155, EN 45545-2, NFPA-130, and CE. Operators are assured that connectivity infrastructure from HUBER+SUHNER can be deployed in any location worldwide.