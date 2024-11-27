Anti-disconnect power connector targets mobile equipment safety

The 4799 rewireable IEC connector from SCHURTER is the first of its kind: it combines a rewireable C19 connector with the proven V-Lock cord retention system.

Fast reaction time is an important factor in opening a new market for a device. Rewireable connectors are particularly flexible and especially suitable for small series of main cables to enable exactly this. These connectors give you the freedom to choose the right cable with a country-specific plug.

With electrical appliances that are moved or vibrated during operation, there is a risk of the power cable being unintentionally pulled out of the appliance, resulting in a power failure. Therefore, cord retention systems such as the one on the 4799 are a cost-effective solution to a potentially expensive problem. Cord retention systems are typically required for applications in the field of medical analysis, diagnostic or laboratory equipment, portable instruments, professional audio/video applications, or equipment in the food industry.

Connector type 4799 from SCHURTER does not use halogens for the bushing or any other plastic components. The 4799 connector has all approvals for the European, Chinese, and North American markets. Approvals and certifications It is certified in accordance with the IEC/UL/CCC 60320 standard.

All the articles in the variant table are available from SAG’s stock. Larger quantities on request.