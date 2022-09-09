Anti-sulfur thick film chip resistors feature working voltage up to 75 V

Sulfur contamination for thick film resistors is becoming a more prominent issue for a wide range of end products. Electronic devices and circuitry may encounter sulfur in the presence of oils, lubricants, gaskets, hoses, and atmospheric gasses in highly industrial areas. Finding anti-sulfur resistors can be challenging and finding them with the ideal power and voltage ratings is even more difficult.
Stackpole recently upgraded the voltage rating on the RMCS0603 anti-sulfur thick film chip resistor up to 75V to allow its use in a wider range of application requirements. The RMCS series offers a low-cost anti-sulfur option with excellent anti-sulfur performance as measured by ASTMB-809-95 sulfur testing with a maximum shift of less than 0.5%.
Pricing for the RMCS varies with size, resistance value, and tolerance.