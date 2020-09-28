Anti-vandal pushbutton switch offers an extended durability in shorter housing

C&K has launched an IP67-rated anti-vandal pushbutton switch with a short-body. Designed for spaced-constrained applications, the ATPS19 Series pushbutton switch offers a nearly 40% reduction on the body length as compared to the standard ATP19 version.

Rated to more than 200K electrical life cycles, the ATPS19 Series is commonly used in alarm, safety & security systems, industrial instruments, intercom push-to-talk devices, kiosks, vending machines, and other self-serve devices.

Available with LED illumination in various colors to meet design requirements. The illuminated ATPS19 Series pushbutton offers customization via the choice of an actuator with a ring or power logo.

The ATPS19 Series is rated at 2A / 36 Vdc with an operating temperature of -20°C to +70°C.