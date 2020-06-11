APEC 2021 announces call for technical program paper digest submissions

APEC 2021, to be held in Phoenix, Az., from March 21-25, 2021, continues the long-standing tradition of addressing issues of immediate and long-term interest to the practicing power electronics engineer. APEC is now accepting submissions for the first of its 2021 speaker deadlines, the Technical Program Papers. Interested authors wishing to present a Technical Program Paper must submit a digest for consideration by August 14, 2020. Instructions for submissions is available at: http://apec-conf.org/conference/sessions/technical/.

Topics of interest are divided into thirteen tracks:

AC-DC Converters (Single-Phase and Three-Phase Input, Power Factor Correction, CCM, DCM, CRM/BCM Control, Embedded AC-DC Power Supplies and External AC-DC Adapters)

DC-DC Converters (Hard- and Soft-Switched, Resonant Converters, Point-of-Load and Multi-Phase Converters, and Voltage Regulator Modules (VRM)

Power Electronics for Utility Interface (Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution, Power Quality, UPS, Filters, Distributed Energy Systems. SmartGrid, Solid-State Transformers and Metering, Bidirectional Grid Interface Converters)

Motor Drives and Inverters (AC, DC, BLDC Motor Drives, Single- and Multi-Phase Inverters, Sensor Integration, Actuators and High-Performance Drives)

Devices and Components (Power Silicon MOSFETs, BJTs, IGBTs, GaN HEMTs, SiC MOSFETs and BJTs. Fast Recovery Diodes, Magnetic Materials and Components, Capacitors, Supercapacitors, Interconnects and Fuses)

Power Electronics Integration and Manufacturing (Power Electronics Packaging, Power Modules / High Density Design, Thermal and EMC Management, Quality and System Reliability, Embedding technologies, 3D Packaging and Additive Manufacturing, Production Processes and Design for Manufacturability)

Modeling and Simulation (Circuits and Systems, Device and Component Modeling, Parasitics, Software Tools, Rapid Prototyping)

Control (Control of Power Electronic Converters, Current-Mode and Voltage-Mode Control, Digital Control, Sensor and Sensor-less Control, Gate Drive Circuits, Control ICs, MCUs, DSPs, FPGAs and ASICs)

Wireless Power Transfer (Wireless Charging, Energy Harvesting, Power for IoT, Non-Contact Sensors for Power Electronics)

Renewable Energy Systems (Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters and Micro Inverters, Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT), Wind Energy Conversion Systems, Fuel Cells, Grid-Tied Systems, Bi-Directional Power Converters, Microgrid Systems, Energy Storage Systems

Transportation Power Electronics (Vehicular Power Electronic Circuits and Systems, Power Electronics for Hybrid and Electric Cars, Power Electronics for Aerospace, Charging Systems)

Power Electronics Applications (Lamp Ballasts and LED Lighting, Network and Telecommunication Power Electronics, Defense and Military Power Electronics, AC-DC-AC Applications and Matrix Converters, Portable Power, Energy Harvesting)

Magnetics (Electric machines, Advanced magnetic materials and geometries, Magnetics applications, High-frequency magnetics, Additive manufacturing, Magnetics modeling and simulations)

To be considered as an author of a highly regarded Technical Program Paper, prospective authors are asked to submit a digest explaining the problem that will be addressed by the paper, its major results, and how it is different from the closest existing literature. Technical Program Papers presented at APEC must be original material and not have been previously presented or published. The principal criteria used by reviewers in selecting digests for the program will be the usefulness of the work to the practicing power electronics professional. They also value evidence of completed experimental work.

APEC Paper Reviewers Needed

APEC relies upon a peer review process to ensure the quality of Technical Program Paper submissions. To help maintain this high level of excellence, APEC asks industry experts to please contribute a few hours to review digests in their specific areas of expertise. Reviewer registration instructions can be found at http://apec-conf.org/conference/sessions/technical/.

About the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC)

As The Premier Event in Applied Power Electronics, APEC focuses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business. This is not just a designer’s conference. APEC has something of interest for anyone involved in power electronics:

Equipment OEMs that use power supplies and dc-dc converters in their equipment

Designers of power supplies, dc-dc converters, motor drives, uninterruptable power supplies, inverters and any other power electronic circuits, equipment and systems

Manufacturers and suppliers of components and assemblies used in power electronics

Manufacturing, quality and test engineers involved with power electronics equipment

Marketing, sales and anyone involved in the business of power electronics

Compliance engineers testing and qualifying power electronics equipment or equipment that uses power electronics