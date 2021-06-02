APEC 2021 plenary and rap sessions included in free exhibits-only registration

Exhibits-Only Registration is now open for the annual Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC 2021) presented this year as a virtual event, June 14-17, 2021. In keeping with APEC tradition, exhibits-only registrants will also have access to the Plenary Sessions and Rap Sessions held through the three days of the conference.

Hosted on the robust event platform, Social27, participants and exhibitors of APEC 2021 will afford power electronics professionals the ability to participate live in the exhibition without incurring travel time and expenses. The virtual exhibit is designed to allow attendees to browse exhibitor booths, view videos, download materials and engage in live conferences with exhibitors. This year’s plenary session lineup includes seven distinguished invited professionals who will share their thoughts on six topics, ranging from automotive and wide bandgap technologies to energy storage and the future of power passives:

• “Auxiliary Automotive Drives Revolutionized by Power Electronics” – Mon., 6/14, 9:00 a.m. EDT

Annette Muetze, Univ.-Prof. Dr.-Ing, Graz University of Technology

• “Wide Bandgap Technologies: Enabling a Broader Power Application Domain” – Mon., 6/14, 9:45 a.m. EDT

Edoardo Merli, Power Transistor Macro-Division GM and Group Vice President, STMicroelectronics

• “Maturing Wide Bandgap Semiconductors Fosters Standardization – Tues., 6/15, 9:00 a.m. EDT

Stephanie Watts Butler, Texas Instruments, JC-70 Chair; Peter Friedrichs, Infineon, JC-70.2 Co-Chair

• “Native American Energy Sovereignty: Energy Storage and Power Electronics Benefits” – Tues., 6/15, 9:45 a.m. EDT

Stanley Atcitty, Distinguish Member of Technical Staff, Sandia National Laboratories

• “The Present and Future of Magnetics and Other Power Passives” – Wed., 6/16, 9:00 a.m. EDT

Charles R. Sullivan, Professor of Engineering, Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth

• “Quantum Computing – The New Computing Paradigm” – Wed., 6/16, 9:45 a.m. EDT

Heike Riel, IBM Fellow, Lead IBM Research, Quantum Europe & Africa IBM Research

RAP sessions, a perennial favorite, allow for more informal, and exciting, dialogue among attendees and presenters. Here is this year’s line-up (all times EDT):

• RAP Session 1: Mon., June 14 th , 2:00–3:00 p.m. EDT

Distributed vs. centralized control for micro-grid and nano-grid

• RAP Session 2: Wed., June 16 th , 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. EDT

Does high level of integration make power converters more reliable or not?

• RAP Session 3: Thurs., June 17 th , 2:00–3:00 p.m. EDT

Where does the expertise for the next generation of magnetics come from? The Magnetics companies or the engineer designing the power supply?

As “The Premier Global Event in Applied Power Electronics™,” APEC focuses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business. This is not just a designer’s conference. APEC has something of interest for anyone involved in power electronics:

• Equipment OEMs that use power supplies and dc-dc converters in their equipment

• Designers of power supplies, dc-dc converters, motor drives, uninterruptable power systems, inverters and any other power electronic circuits, equipment and systems

• Manufacturers and suppliers of components and assemblies used in power electronics

• Manufacturing, quality and test engineers involved with power electronics equipment

• Marketing, sales and anyone involved in the business of power electronics

• Compliance engineers testing and qualifying power electronics equipment or equipment that uses power electronics