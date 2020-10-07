APEC 2021 sponsors continue student travel support program

The joint sponsors of the Applied Power Electronics Conference (APEC) will continue the popular Student Attendance Travel Support Program of up to $1,000 to cover a portion of the travel and conference expenses for eligible students to attend APEC 2021. Interested students must apply by November 6, 2020.

In its 16th year, this popular program, initiated by the Power Sources Manufacturers Association (PSMA), is now jointly underwritten by PSMA and the other co-sponsors of the APEC conference: the IEEE Power Electronics Society (PELS) and the IEEE Industry Applications society (IAS).

The recipients will be chosen by the APEC 2021 Student Travel Support Committee. Application forms are available at APEC Attendance Travel Support Application. The application criteria are:

The applicant must be an undergraduate or graduate student enrolled in a power electronics program at an accredited institution

Only students who have not received travel support in the past will be considered

The recipients must be an author or co-author of a paper that was accepted for presentation at APEC 2021

The recipient must attend APEC 2021 and submit expense receipts to the Committee for reimbursement

Applications must be made and received by the Committee by November 6, 2020

The recipients will be notified by the Committee by November 19, 2020

As part of the application process, students must provide information about their educational institution, degree program, the name of their faculty advisor and a brief description of their career interest and reasons for planning to attend APEC. The application also requires the title and ID number of their accepted APEC paper, as well as the name(s) of the co-author(s).

As “The Premier Event in Applied Power Electronics™,” APEC focuses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business.