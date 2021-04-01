APEC 2021 to be online-only due to continuing Covid-19 concerns

The Applied Power Electronics Conference announces that APEC 2021 will be presented as a virtual event and will take place June 14-17, 2021, on the virtual event platform, Social27. The virtual format will not only ensure the safety of our community, it will also allow:

• More of our global community of power professionals to participate.

• More flexibility in accessing live, on-demand, and recorded content.

• Live Q&A sessions.

• A complete virtual exposition.

• Multiple ways to network on a robust virtual platform.

In announcing movement to a fully online event, the APEC 2021 Conference Committee issued the following statement:

“The safety and well-being of our participants remains our top priority. While we look forward to the moment when everyone who wants to participate at an in-person APEC can do so safely and confidently, we are not there yet. Continued global travel restrictions, unknown guidance on large gatherings, as well as social distancing protocols make it impossible to move forward with an in-person event at this time.”

• Registration is now open, with early registration discounts in effect until April 30th.

• Pre-recorded content will be made available to conference registrants beginning the week of June 7th.

• The schedule and content of the plenary sessions, technical sessions, industry sessions, rap sessions and professional education seminars are also now available online.

As details of the exposition and any updates to the conference become available, the power electronics community will be the first to hear through http://www.apec-conf.org/, email, social media and notices to the press.