APEC 2022 announces call for Professional Education Seminar proposals

APEC 2022, to be held in Houston, Texas, from March 20-24, 2022, invites qualified experts to present a Professional Education Seminar (PES) during next year’s conference. Addressing issues of immediate and long-term interest to the practicing power electronics engineer, these seminars provide experts and professionals a forum for in-depth discussions on important and complex power electronics topics. The online portal for submitting a PES proposal is now open. The submission deadline is September 3, 2021.

The goal of Power Education Seminars is to further educate the working professional in power electronics or related fields by combining practical application with theory. The popular seminars are held on Sunday and Monday at the start of the annual conference. They are three-and-one-half hours (including breaks) in length, can range from broad to narrow in scope, and can vary from introductory to more advanced technical levels.

The committee welcomes proposals focusing on any of the following areas of power electronics:

• Power Systems — AC-DC Power Supplies; DC-DC Converters; Inverters; Power System Architectures; Lighting Power

Systems; Renewable/Alternative Energy; Aerospace/Defense Systems; Automotive/Traction Applications; Telecom Power Systems; Uninterruptible Power Supplies

• Components — Capacitor Technologies; ICs for Power Electronics; Magnetics; Power Semiconductors

• Design — Control of Converters & Systems; Digital Control and Management; EMI and EMC Issues; Energy

Harvesting; High-Efficiency Designs; Machine Control; Modeling and Analysis; Power Conversion Fundamentals; Power Factor Correction; Protection of Converters and Systems; Safety and EMI/EMC Compliance; Simulation Tools and Techniques; Soft-Switching Techniques; Thermal Management

• Manufacturing — Design for Manufacturability; High-Density Packaging; Manufacturing Processes; Standardizing

Specifications; Technology Transfer

• Business — Benchmarking Results; Identifying New and Emerging Markets; JIT and Material Management; Market

Analysis and Strategies; Procurement and Qualification; Product and Technology Roadmaps; Quality/Reliability and Data; The Voice of the Customer

The Professional Education Seminars are a vital component of the annual APEC event. The committee strives to select a wide range of topics from the industry and academia experts. Click here for detailed instructions for submitting a proposal.

As “The Premier Event in Applied Power Electronics™,” APEC focuses on the practical and applied aspects of the power

electronics business. This is not just a designer’s conference. APEC has something of interest for anyone involved in power electronics:

• Equipment OEMs that use power supplies and dc-dc converters in their equipment

• Designers of power supplies, dc-dc converters, motor drives, uninterruptable power systems, inverters and any

other power electronic circuits, equipment and systems

• Manufacturers and suppliers of components and assemblies used in power electronics

• Manufacturing, quality and test engineers involved with power electronics equipment

• Marketing, sales and anyone involved in the business of power electronics

• Compliance engineers testing and qualifying power electronics equipment or equipment that uses power electronics Components