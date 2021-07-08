APEC 2022 puts out call for technical program paper digest submissions

APEC 2022, to be held in Houston, Texas, from March 20-24, 2022, continues the long-standing tradition of addressing issues of immediate and long-term interest to the practicing power electronics engineer. APEC is now accepting submissions for the first of its

2022 speaker deadlines, the Technical Program Papers. Interested authors wishing to present a Technical Program Paper must submit a digest for consideration by August 13, 2021. Instructions for submissions is available at: http://apec-conf.org/conference/sessions/technical/.

Topics of interest are divided into thirteen tracks:

•AC-DC Converters (Single-Phase and Three-Phase Input, Power Factor Correction, CCM, DCM, CRM/BCM Control, Embedded AC-DC Power Supplies and External AC-DC Adapters)

•DC-DC Converters (Hard- and Soft-Switched, Resonant Converters, Point-of-Load and Multi-Phase Converters, and Voltage Regulator Modules (VRM)

•Power Electronics for Utility Interface (Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution, Power Quality, UPS, Filters, Distributed Energy Systems. SmartGrid, Solid-State Transformers and Metering, Bidirectional Grid Interface Converters)

•Motor Drives and Inverters (AC, DC, BLDC Motor Drives, Single- and Multi-Phase Inverters, Sensor Integration, Actuators and High-Performance Drives)

•Devices and Components (Power Silicon MOSFETs, BJTs, IGBTs, GaN HEMTs, SiC MOSFETs and BJTs. Fast Recovery Diodes, Magnetic Materials and Components, Capacitors, Supercapacitors, Interconnects and Fuses)

•Power Electronics Integration and Manufacturing (Power Electronics Packaging, Power Modules / High Density Design, Thermal and EMC Management, Quality and System Reliability, Embedding technologies, 3D Packaging and Additive Manufacturing, Production Processes and Design for Manufacturability)

•Modeling and Simulation (Circuits and Systems, Device and Component Modeling, Parasitics, Software Tools, Rapid Prototyping)

•Control (Control of Power Electronic Converters, Current-Mode and Voltage-Mode Control, Digital Control, Sensor and Sensor-less Control, Gate Drive Circuits, Control ICs, MCUs, DSPs, FPGAs and ASICs)

•Wireless Power Transfer (Wireless Charging, Energy Harvesting, Power for IoT, Non-Contact Sensors for Power Electronics)

•Renewable Energy Systems (Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters and Micro Inverters, Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT), Wind Energy Conversion Systems, Fuel Cells, Grid-Tied Systems, Bi-Directional Power Converters, Microgrid Systems, Energy Storage Systems

•Transportation Power Electronics (Vehicular Power Electronic Circuits and Systems, Power Electronics for Hybrid and Electric Cars, Power Electronics for Aerospace, Charging Systems)

•Power Electronics Applications (Lamp Ballasts and LED Lighting, Network and Telecommunication Power Electronics, Defense and Military Power Electronics, AC-DC-AC Applications and Matrix Converters, Portable Power, Energy Harvesting)

•Magnetics (Electric machines, Advanced magnetic materials and geometries, Magnetics applications, High-frequency magnetics, Additive manufacturing, Magnetics modeling and simulations)

To be considered as an author of a highly regarded Technical Program Paper, prospective authors are asked to submit a digest explaining the problem that will be addressed by the paper, its major results, and how it is different from the closest existing literature. Technical Program Papers presented at APEC must be original material and not have been previously presented or published. The principal criteria used by reviewers in selecting digests for the program will be the usefulness of the work to the practicing power electronics professional. They also value evidence of completed experimental work.

As The Premier Event in Applied Power Electronics, APEC focuses on the practical and applied aspects of the power electronics business. This is not just a designer’s conference. APEC has something of interest for anyone involved in power electronics:

•Equipment OEMs that use power supplies and dc-dc converters in their equipment

•Designers of power supplies, dc-dc converters, motor drives, uninterruptable power supplies,

inverters and any other power electronic circuits, equipment and systems

•Manufacturers and suppliers of components and assemblies used in power electronics

•Manufacturing, quality and test engineers involved with power electronics equipment

•Marketing, sales and anyone involved in the business of power electronics

•Compliance engineers testing and qualifying power electronics equipment or equipment that uses power electronics