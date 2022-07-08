APEC 2023 announces call for professional education seminar proposals

APEC 2023, to be held at the Orange Co. Convention Center, Orlando, March 19-23, 2023, invites submissions from qualified experts for the conference’s Professional Education Seminars. The seminars address practical aspects of the power electronics profession and provide in-depth discussion of important and complex power electronics topics. The deadline for submissions is September 16, 2022.

The ever-popular Professional Education Seminars are held on Sunday and Monday at the start of APEC 2023 and each presentation is three-and-one-half hours (including breaks). Designed to further educate the working professional in power electronics or related fields, presentations typically cover both practical application and theory and range from broad-to-narrow in scope. The intended audience includes power electronics professionals at both the introductory and advanced technical levels. Proposals (details here) may focus on, but are not limited to, any of the following topic areas:

•Power Systems: AC-DC Power Supplies; DC-DC Converters; Inverters; Motor Drives; Lighting Power Systems; Solid State Circuit Breakers; Renewable/Alternative Energy; Microgrid, FACTs, HVDC and Other Utility Applications; Aerospace and Defense Systems; Automotive and Traction Applications; Shipboard Power Supplies and Systems; Wireless power Transfer Systems; Charging Systems; Telecom Power Systems; Data Centers; Uninterruptible Power Systems •Components: Capacitor Technologies; ICs for Power Electronics; Magnetics; Power Semiconductors

•Design: Control of Converters & Systems; Digital Control and Management; EMI and EMC Issues; Energy Harvesting; High-Efficiency Designs; High-Frequency Designs; Machine Control; Modeling and Analysis; Power Conversion Fundamentals; Power Factor Correction; Protection of Converters and Systems; Safety and EMI/EMC Compliance; Simulation Tools and Techniques; Soft-Switching Techniques; Thermal Management

•Manufacturing: Design for Manufacturability; High-Density Packaging; Manufacturing Processes; Standardizing Specifications; Technology Transfer

•Business: Benchmarking Results; Identifying New and Emerging Markets; JIT and Material Management; Market Analysis and Strategies; Procurement and Qualification; Product and Technology Roadmaps; Quality/Reliability and Data; The Voice of the Customer

Aung Tu, APEC 2023 Professional Education Seminars Co-Chairman, said: “ Professional Education Seminars are three-hour knowledge-sharing sessions in a classroom setting. Held at the beginning of the conference and exposition, they set the stage and for the technical papers, special presentations and industry sessions that follow. We encourage industry experts to share their power electronics expertise with APEC’s global audience and submit their proposals by September 16.”