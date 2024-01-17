APEC 2024 professional education seminars address practical aspects and theoretical foundation of power conversion

The APEC 2024 Professional Education Seminars program is finalized!

As an important component of APEC 2024, the APEC seminars focus on the practical aspects and theoretical foundation of power conversion. There are a total of 18 seminars spanning two days – Sunday, February 26th, and the morning of Monday, February 27th.

Each seminar offers in-depth discussions of important and complex topics in system and circuit designs, active and passive components, and popular applications in power electronics. Designed to further educate working professionals and students in power electronics, these tutorials are given by leading authorities from the industry, academia, and research communities, and they expertly combine practical applications with theory.

Selected from extremely well-qualified proposals, the topics are grouped into six tracks: Systems, EMI and Magnetics, Design, High Power Density, Applications, and Control. Some of the highly anticipated presentations from the APEC 2024 seminar program are:

Modern Magnetic Technologies For Very High Efficiency And Power Density – Ionel Dan Jitaru, Rompower Energy Systems

Direct to Chip (DtC) DC-DC Converters for AI Chips – José Cobos,Differential Power S.L. and Universidad Politécnica de Madrid

The Complete Guide to PCB Layout for HV GaN Power Stages – Eric Persson, Infineon Technologies

Technologies for Achieving Ultra-High Power Density DC-DC Power Converters – Yan-Fei Liu, Queen’s University and Don Tan, E2 Systems

High-Power GaN Devices and Applications – Davide Bisi, Philip Zukand Tushar Dhayagude, Transphorm.